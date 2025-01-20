Anupam Kher’s Vijay 69 receives special appreciation from Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi; says compliment is like ‘Badge of Honor’
Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a special video featuring high praise from Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi for his movie Vijay 69. Read on to find out more!
Anupam Kher's slice-of-life film Vijay 69 captivated audiences with its impressive storyline and cast. Released on OTT on November 8, 2024, the film recently received special appreciation from none other than Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi. Kher, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the compliment, calling it a "badge of honor."
In the video shared by Anupam Kher, the Chief of the Indian Army can be heard saying, "Main Anupam Kher ko bahut hi high pedestal pe rakhta hoon, kyunki unke jo roles hote hain, woh bahut hi ahem hote hain aur woh hamesha aapko zindagi mein koi na koi seekh dekar jaate hain. Toh unhone mujhse pucha, 'Aapne Vijay 69 dekhi?' Maine kaha, 'Dekho, movie hall toh main pichle 2-3 saal se nahi gaya.' Unhone bola, 'OTT pe aa gayi, toh wapis aake uske agle din maine movie dekhi.'"
("I hold Anupam Kher in very high regard because the roles he plays are extremely important, and he always leaves you with a lesson in life. So, he asked me, 'Have you seen Vijay 69?' I said, 'Look, I haven't been to a movie hall in the last 2-3 years.' He replied, 'It's available on OTT now, so I came back and watched the movie the next day.'")
See the video here:
He continued, "Uss movie mein 69 saal ka ek naujawan, budha nahi, naujawan kya karta hai — race daudta hai, cycling karta hai, swimming karta hai aur complete karta hai."
(He continued, "In that movie, a 69-year-old youth, not an old man, what does he do — he runs a race, cycles, swims, and completes it.")
Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared the video, writing, 'WONDERFUL SURPRISE: It was the most EXHILARATING feeling to receive this video where the #ChiefOfIndianArmy Gen. Upendra Dwivedi mentions and praises me and my film #Vijay69 during his lecture to the young cadets. Thank you, Hon. Sir, for your praise and appreciation. Your compliment is like a #BadgeOfHonour for me and, I am sure, for Team #Vijay69! I will cherish it for a long, long time. Jai Hind!'.
Vijay 69 also stars Chunky Panday, is directed by Akshay Roy, and produced by Maneesh Sharma.
