Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly grooves to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka; Karan Johar reacts

Karan Johar’s most-recent outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has cemented itself as a big blockbuster at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee, Karan Johar’s multi-starrer magnum opus received immense love and adulation from the audiences. High on elements of drama and grandeur, the quintessential Karan Johar directorial lived up to its hype, and even after four weeks of its release, the film continues to pull the masses to cinema halls. While RRKP continues to win hearts and amuse the cinephiles with its wholesome story, its chartbuster song, What Jhumka, is still making netizens groove on social media. After a bevy of Bollywood stars shook a leg on the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer song, popular TV actor, Rupali Ganguly has now joined the What Jhumka bandwagon, leaving KJo all elated and impressed.

Rupali Ganguly joins the What Jhumka trend

On Tuesday, the Aupamaa star took to Instagram and dropped a video of her dancing with TV actor Pranali Rathod, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor. In the video, both actors can be seen stealing the show with their thumkas and acing the much-loved hook step of What Jhumka with utmost grace.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Ganguly revealed how they shot the video in a single take without any rehearsals, alongside the video, the actor wrote, “With my cutie Pranupie. Trend shayad khatam ho raha hai, par yeh dosti ki toh shuruwat hai…PS. There were no rehearsals, no retakes, yeh bas one and only take tha, joh main daal rahi hu... We got this chance of doing this during the shoot of #BaateinKuchAnkaheeSi !!”

Advertisement

Karan Johar reacts to Rupali Ganguly’s What Jhumka reel

Rupali’s dancing to What Jhumka has gone insanely viral on social media. While her fans and netizens are going gaga over Ganguly’s dancing skills and most of them are glad that she finally hopped on to the viral trend, the video has caught Karan Johar’s attention, and here’s how the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director reacted!

After KJo came across the viral video of the small-screen diva, he took to Instagram and shared Ganguly’s reel on his Instagram stories. While captioning his story, the ace Bollywood director mentioned how Ganguly’s gesture means a ‘final stamp of validation’ for him and that his mom, Hiroo Johar, ‘loves’ her like millions of Anupamaa fans. Tagging the Anupamaa actor in his story, Johar wrote, “When Anupama does #WhatJhumka – that’s truly the final stamp of validation!! Thank you @rupaliganguly, my mom loves you as do millions of your fans (purple heart emojis).”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars legendary artists Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28.