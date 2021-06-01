Anupria Goenka speaks on transitioning from corporate life to Bollywood: You need someone to guide you around

Anupria Goenka speaks candidly about the challenges she faced while entering the world of films and her networking skills coming in the way of her getting the work. Read further to know what she said.

Anupria Goenka has played substantial parts in films like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and ‘War’. She also won viewers’ hearts with her exceptional performance in Bobby Deol led web series ‘Ashram’. In a recent chat with Times of India, Anupria shed light on the difficulties she faced while entering Bollywood from a stable professional life in the corporate world. She spoke about feeling lost since she had no one to guide her around the world of films and how this process works. Anupria also was not forgiving towards her networking skills which she felt was not up to the mark and came in the way of her bagging roles.

Anupria said, “I did not have someone to guide me around. So, simple things like how much to quote (money) for a particular project, I had no idea about that. There are many such examples like these. So, even if it feels good to have reached so far without a backing, sometimes you do feel you need someone to guide you around.” She also mentioned in corporate life a person goes for an interview once every 2-3 years but as an actor, it is a grueling process of auditioning day in and day out while waiting for somebody to approve or disapprove of you.

Speaking on her not up to the mark networking skills, she said, “I was never great with networking and socialising. Those have always been my problem areas. So, I primarily always depended on my life experiences. These have been a huge contributor to my craft.”

