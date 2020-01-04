Anuradha Paudwal dismisses Karmala's claim of being her daughter: I don’t clarify idiotic statements

Singer Anuradha Paudwal landed in legal trouble after a Kerala woman claimed to be her biological daughter, and here is what she has to say about it.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal has been in the news after 46-year-old Kerala woman, Karmala Modex, filed a petition in a court claiming that she is her (Anuradha) daughter. She also claimed Rs 50 crore as compensation from biological parents for allegedly denying her the childhood she deserved and she also went on to tell the reporters that Anuradha handed her over to her foster parents, Ponnachan and Agnes as Anuradha was keeping busy and did not have the time to raise a child.

And now, the popular playback singer has outright dismissed any such claims about Karmala claiming to be her daughter. She said, "I don’t clarify idiotic statements. It’s below my dignity. Thanks for your concern." Anuradha's spokesperson said, “She (the woman claiming to be Anuradha’s daughter) is a psycho. Anuradha Paudwal’s daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala’s claims are false. She has mentioned about Anuradha Paudwal’s husband but she doesn’t even know that he has already died. If she is actually her daughter, she should give Anuradha Paudwal money and not demand Rs 50 crore.”

Karmala told Indian Express, "About four-five years ago, my foster father Ponnachan confessed on his deathbed that my biological mother was actually Anuradha Paudwal. I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala."

