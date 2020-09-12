Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal passes away due to kidney failure

According to media reports, Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya was battling with kidney ailments from quite some time now.

In a shocking piece of news from the showbiz world, legendary singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal breathed his last today. According to media reports, he was 35 and was hospitalised due to kidney-related ailments. Reportedly, the music arranger and producer died of kidney failure. Aditya is survived by his mother Anuradha Paudwal and sister Kavita Paudwal. Several celebrities have mourned the demise of the young talent on social media including singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan.

He took to social networking site Facebook and wrote, "Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can't believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back! Just can't come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you." On the other hand, music composer Kaushal S. Inamdar tweeted, "Aditya Paudwal passes away. Such a talented guy. We talked about working together. The opportunity never came by. I'll always rue that. May his soul attain sadgati."

Aditya Paudwal passes away. Such a talented guy. We talked about working together. The opportunity never came by. I’ll always rue that. May his soul attain sadgati. — Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) September 12, 2020

For the uninitiated, Aditya was associated with the movie Thackeray which was based on the life of Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray. He had produced the song 'Saheb tu' in the movie which shows the journey of Balasaheb Thackeray. Aditya even wanted to compose for his mother. Talking about the same, he had stated in an interview, "She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people's lives change after listening to her devotional 'aartis' and 'mantras'. I would like to come up with a composition for my mother."

Credits :News18

