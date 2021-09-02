Anurag Basu to develop Jagga Jasoos for OTT platforms?

Jagga Jasoos was one such film that director Anurag Basu helmed with so much love and effort and a film that remains Anurag’s most creatively satisfying work. The audience found it difficult to accept the fantastical world of this Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer and that is why it bombed at the box office. But in a recent interview, the filmmaker has revealed the offer he got to convert Jagga Jasoos into a web show from an OTT giant.

Yes! You heard it right. According to reports in Mid-Day, Anurag Basu revealed that in the past two years, he has got offers from some streaming giants to convert Jagga Jasoos into a series. “I wouldn’t name the platforms, but we had offers of developing it into a series. But if it didn’t work in theatres, how do we know it will work on OTT? Pritam is excited about the idea, and wants us to start working on it. However, I am in a strange space [regarding it]. When you do something with so much love and it doesn’t work, you don’t want to try it again. The idea of starting Jagga all over again is enough to give me the chills,” says the filmmaker.

Another thing that is posing to be a hurdle in Anurag turning Jagga Jasoos into a web show is his leading man Ranbir Kapoor’s busy schedule. “We keep talking about working together again, but that won’t happen anytime soon. Ranbir is extremely busy right now,” he says.

Anurag Basu currently is working on a yet-unannounced episodic project for a major OTT platform after the success of Ludo. The film recently won him the Best Director award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

