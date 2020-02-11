Anurag Basu on his equation with Ranbir Kapoor post Jagga Jasoos failure: It isn’t affected in any way

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has finally shunned the reports of any tiff with Ranbir Kapoor after the failure of Jagga Jasoos and stated that their equation is still the same.

It’s been around three years since Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos, starring and , flunked at the box office. The movie, which was Ranbir and Anurag’s second collaboration after 2012 release Barfi, was one of the most anticipated movies back then. However, the box office failure led to reports of tiff between Anurag and Ranbir. Although the filmmaker has time and again rubbished the reports of any tiff, their equation and rumoured fallout has always been the talk of the town.

But during his recent interview with Filmfare, Anurag has finally put all the rumours to rest and stated that he shares a good relation with Ranbir and his family. He stated that the failure of Jagga Jasoos had left him depressed. However, it was Ranbir who had supported him. “I don't know why I'm always quizzed about my relationship with Ranbir. The failure of Jagga Jasoos hasn't affected it in any way. I even met sir ( ) after he returned from the US after his treatment. In fact, after JaggaI was depressed, not Ranbir. He gave me a lot of support,” Anurag was quoted saying.

Interestingly, the renowned filmmaker is rumoured to collaborate with Ranbir once again for a biopic in on Kishore Kumar. While Anurag has confirmed that he and Ranbir are committed for the same, he also revealed that the Sanju star has been the first choice for the project. In fact, the director was all praises for Ranbir and called him a spontaneous, organic and effortless actor. Furthermore, Anurag asserted that Ranbir likes to challenge himself and added, “The kind of courage he has to do certain kinds of films, no one else has. Ranbir ke saath hanste khelte film ban jaati hai. He alone understands his process. He can switch on and switch off immediately.”

As of now, Anurag is working on his multi-starrer directorial Ludo which features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Suresh Saraf in key roles. The movie is slated to release in April this year.

Credits :Filmfare

