Anurag Basu opens up on firing Govinda from Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos: I couldn't have taken that stress

Jagga Jasoos starring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor failed to live up to the expectations and tanked badly at the box office.

After three years of Jagga Jasoos which starred and in the lead role, Bollywood director Anurag Basu broke his silence on the controversial removal of actor Govinda. For the uninitiated, Govinda was roped in to play a key role in Jagga Jasoos and even shot some scenes. However, he was later fired from the movie. On the other hand, the film took four years to complete which the director himself admits was too long and was not able to create any magic among the audience.

In an interview to Mid Day, the Barfi director Anurag Basu addressed the controversy surrounding Govinda’s exit from the movie and said, “Govindaji did come with us. With such delays already with the shoot, [there was confusion] if Govindaji is coming on the set, or is he cancelling the flight, or is he taking the fight, or are we cancelling shoot? It was so unpredictable. I couldn't have taken that stress, yaar. We were shooting outdoor in South Africa, everything was lined up. I just had to [let go of him]."

Back then Govinda was very disappointed by the behaviour of Anurag and expressed his feeling on Twitter. In the series of tweets, he wrote, “I gave full respect to the Kapoor family. I did the film because he is my senior's son. I was told I will get the script. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount made no contracts. I was unwell and on drips but still, I traveled to South Africa and did my shoot.”

He had further added, “There were various negative stories and negative articles only for GOVINDA and that's how the film was remembered for 3yrs. I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it's completely his call.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also said that Jagga Jasoos was his bad decision as a producer. He had even apologized to Govinda for chopping his role.

Credits :Mid Day

