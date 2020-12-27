Anurag Basu opens up on Kangana Ranaut's public persona; Says it's not the one he knows personally

Anurag Basu is the one who launched Kangana Ranaut in her debut movie Gangster that was released in 2006. Here's what he has to say about the actress now.

manages to grab headlines most of the time owing to various reasons. In the past few months, she has been creating quite a stir in the media. Be it her tiff with the Maharashtra government or Twitter brawl with Diljit Dosanjh over farmers’ protests, Kangana remained in the news. Now, her first director from Bollywood, Anurag Basu with whom she worked in Gangster, has opened up on the actress in one of his recent interviews with a portal.

Basu initially opens up on how he cast Kangana in her debut movie in 2006. The filmmaker states that out of the 20-25 girls who auditioned for the part, it was her face that stuck in his head. He also mentions that the actress initially needed guidance for everything but was a fast learner. The Barfi director further adds that he saw her growth during the filming of Gangster itself. He then says that there was something raw and organic about the actress.

Ask him about Kangana Ranaut’s public persona, Anurag Basu says that he isn’t sure about the same. While talking to Mid-Day, he quotes, “Not really. We usually don't meet, but whenever we do, this [public] persona is not the Kangana I [know] personally. So I think there are two Kanganas. Beech wali [the other one] I don't understand.” As for the actress, she is currently busy gearing up for her upcoming projects. Kangana will be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. She will then feature as an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas. The actress has another movie lined up which is Dhaakad.

Also Read: Christmas 2020: Kangana Ranaut wishes 'those who accept all Indian festivals' as she poses with nephew, family

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mid Day

Share your comment ×