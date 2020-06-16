Anurag Kashyap on Abhinav Singh Kashyap's statement: Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business

After Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Dabangg lashed out at Salman Khan and his family for "exploitation and bullying", his brother and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap released a statement on Twitter about Abhinav.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise comes as a sudden shock for the entire entertainment industry. Ever since the unfortunate news of Sushant's death has come in, tributes are pouring in from across the country. From Amitabh Bachchan, , Jonas to others, everyone took to social media to question Sushant for taking such a drastic step while expressing a sense of grief over his demise. Amid all this, and received flak for their tribute posts on Sushant while questioned why the late actor's achievements went unnoticed by the film industry.

Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Dabangg, wrote a lengthy note on Facebook regarding how Sushant's fight continues on even after his death. Abhinav continued on to write about how talent management agencies lure "needy wild talent from out of Mumbai with little connections or property," with A-list parties, where they are prominently belittled. He even lashed out at and his family for "exploitation and bullying," while narrating how they threatened him at the most pivotal points of his career. The media has been calling his brother and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap questioning about the Dabangg director's statement on Facebook.

(Also Read: Dabangg's Abhinav Singh Kashyap lashes out at Salman Khan's family; Says how they sabotaged Besharam's release)

On this Anurag Kashyap tweeted, "For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.“ Thank You."

Check out Anurag Kashyap's tweet here:

For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago , Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.“ Thank You — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, in an interview, Sushant's Sonchiriya co-star Ranvir Shorey got talking about the actor. He revealed how it was dismaying to see an actor at the peak of his career, leave us so unexpectedly. He added how we are left with questions like what was going through his head and what prompted him to take such a drastic step, leaving his family behind. He also said how it was heartbreaking to watch his family cope up with this loss.

When asked about how it is being said constantly that Bollywood failed to provide him with the support he needed, he said that while he is not aware of details in particular, he knows how fickle and ruthless this business is, especially as one gets closer to the top. He further added that there is a need for a freer and democratic environment in the film business.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×