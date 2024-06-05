Anurag Kashyap advocates capping ticket cost in Bollywood; reflects on why 'going to movies isn’t affordable'

2024 has been a rough year for Hindi cinema. The last two years post-pandemic were already our healing phase, with some movies attempting to bring audiences back to theaters, but this year is a little scary. With several big-budget movies tanking at the big screen, the highest-grossing so far is still Fighter which is again a dud considering its whooping budgets and the peanuts it earned.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now shared his two cents on the same and suggested the idea of capping the ticket prices in Bollywood, which usually fluctuate largely depending on the movie’s budget.

Anurag Kashyap weighs in about the ongoing situation in Bollywood

Recently, while speaking to Humans of Cinema, Anurag discussed how the situation in South cinema (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala) is drastically different and they aren’t facing any drought. According to him, there's no discerning audience in the Hindi-speaking market, which affects business.

"Look at how things are done in Kerala; they have a deeply cine-literate audience; they aren’t just churning out good films; they’re churning out hits after hits," Kashyap shared.

“Here, we’re hero worshippers. We’re an overpopulated country. Compared to China, we have a negligible number of cinemas," said Anurag, who was then questioned about how theatres are also not able to put up good business. He responded by saying that going to the movies has become unaffordable. He added that abroad, even if a single person is in the theater, the film will be played. He then said, "Here, if they don’t meet a certain number of viewers, they cancel the show.”

He was further questioned about what different practices the South follows. Anurag shared that there is a ceiling for ticket prices in Telugu, and regardless of how massive a film is, a luxury seat cannot cost more than Rs 250 there. He detailed, “You can’t price your tickets higher than that; it doesn’t matter if you’ve made RRR, or a small, independent film. We spend unnecessarily, which is being corrected now.”

In the same interview, Anurag shed light on how the cost of making a movie has gone astronomical just because the stars in it have a lot of demands to make.

