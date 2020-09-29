Anurag Kashyap allegedly to be questioned by Mumbai Police over Payal Ghosh's Rape FIR

Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual misconduct by Payal Ghosh. The actress has now filed an FIR against the director and he could be called in for questioning.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual misconduct by actress Payal Ghosh. After she claimed that the filmmaker forced himself on her, the actress filed an FIR against Anurag in Mumbai last week. The FIR was filed last Monday at Versova Police station. Republic TV now reports that Anurag could be summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning and record his statement in connection with the complaint. While the Mumbai Police has dived into action, Payal questioned the police why there wasn't any arrest yet.

The actress further threatened to go on a hunger strike if no action was taken. Meanwhile, Payal also revealed that she will meet Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, to discuss the issue. "I will be meeting the @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari tomorrow to discuss the situation and the next steps. Thank you all for the support," she tweeted yesterday. The actress has already met a few senior leaders in connection with the case.

I will be meeting the @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari tomorrow to discuss the situation and the next steps. Thank you all for the support.

Jai Hind — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 28, 2020

As for the FIR, an FIR under IPC Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) has been filed against the filmmaker. The actress has also reportedly filed a complaint under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday against the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker's lawyer issued a statement refuting the allegations against him. "These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent," the statement read.

