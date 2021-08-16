Anurag Kashyap amplifies Afghan filmmaker's appeal amid crisis: Be our voices outside Afghanistan.

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi has written an open letter urging for awareness on the current happenings in the country. For the unversed, Taliban entered Kabul and took over Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August. The situation worsened as the US withdrew its troops and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country stating that Taliban had won. On Sunday, Anurag took to social media to share a letter penned by Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi.

Karimi, the first female chairperson of the Afghan Film Organisation, had appealed to the world community to highlight the oppression faced by her nation. She urged her fellow global film community to be their "voices outside Afghanistan" and to "not turns its back" on the country.

A part of Karimi's heart-wrenching letter read, "Everything that I have worked so hard to build as a filmmaker in my country is at risk of falling. If the Taliban take over they will ban all art. I and other filmmakers could be next on their hit list. They will strip women’s rights, we will be pushed into the shadows of our homes and our voices, our expression will be stifled into silence. When the Taliban were in power, zero girls were in school. Since then there are over 9 million Afghan girls in school. This is incredible Herat, the third-largest city which just fell to the Taliban had nearly 50% women in its university. These are incredible gains that the world hardly knows about."

The devastation in Afghanistan is far and wide and several videos on social media serve as proof. Anurag shared Karimi's letter and captioned it, "Pls share it far and wide."

Karimi ended her letter by saying, "The world should not turn its back on us. We need your support and your voice on behalf of Afghan women, children, artists, and filmmakers. This support would be the greatest help we need right now. Please help us get this world to not abandon Afghanistan."

