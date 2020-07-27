  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anurag Kashyap apologises to Tiger Shroff's mother for sharing actor's photo in a tweet on nepotism

Anurag Kashyap recently shared his opinion on the ongoing debate over nepotism. He shared a picture of Tiger Shroff, along with Taimur Ali Khan, to make a point. Tiger's mother's reaction left the filmmaker apologising.
Mumbai
Anurag Kashyap apologises to Tiger Shroff's mother for sharing actor's photo in a tweet on nepotismAnurag Kashyap apologises to Tiger Shroff's mother for sharing actor's photo in a tweet on nepotism
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate on nepotism has reopened on social media. Fans have witnessed a war of words between celebrities over the past few days surrounding the topic. Director Anurag Kashyap has been voicing his thoughts on the subject as well. However, the filmmaker's recent attempt to opine on the subject led him apologising to Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff. The director shared a news piece featuring Tiger and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur to explain how nepotism works in the industry. 

However, the tweet did not go down well with Ayesha. The star mother replied to the tweet requesting Anurag to keep Tiger away from the debate. "Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!" she requested. "He’s here on his own hard work entirely," her tweeted added. As a result, Anurag apologised to her. "I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this," he tweeted. Check out the interaction below. 

The conversation began when Anurag tweeted, "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??”

Kangana Ranaut's team stepped in and reacted to the interaction. The Twitter handle retweeted a fan's thoughts to the interaction and wrote, "Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards!" 

Check out the tweet below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's team quashes claims of the actress meeting Anurag Kashyap for Saand Ki Aankh

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement