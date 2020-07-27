Anurag Kashyap apologises to Tiger Shroff's mother for sharing actor's photo in a tweet on nepotism

Anurag Kashyap recently shared his opinion on the ongoing debate over nepotism. He shared a picture of Tiger Shroff, along with Taimur Ali Khan, to make a point. Tiger's mother's reaction left the filmmaker apologising.

Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate on nepotism has reopened on social media. Fans have witnessed a war of words between celebrities over the past few days surrounding the topic. Director Anurag Kashyap has been voicing his thoughts on the subject as well. However, the filmmaker's recent attempt to opine on the subject led him apologising to Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff. The director shared a news piece featuring Tiger and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur to explain how nepotism works in the industry.

However, the tweet did not go down well with Ayesha. The star mother replied to the tweet requesting Anurag to keep Tiger away from the debate. "Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!" she requested. "He’s here on his own hard work entirely," her tweeted added. As a result, Anurag apologised to her. "I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this," he tweeted. Check out the interaction below.

I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 25, 2020

The conversation began when Anurag tweeted, "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??”

Kangana Ranaut's team stepped in and reacted to the interaction. The Twitter handle retweeted a fan's thoughts to the interaction and wrote, "Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards!"

Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards! https://t.co/40AjQyAoqx — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

