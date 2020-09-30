Anurag Kashyap asked to appear before Mumbai Police after Payal Ghosh's sexual misconduct allegations

Anurag Kashyap's summoning has come after Payal Ghosh met Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and state governor over the last two days.

Days after levelling sexual misconduct allegations against Anurag Kashyap, the Mumbai Police has now summoned the filmmaker to appear before them. Payal Ghosh had taken to Twitter to recall the incident which took place seven years ago and tweeted that Anurag had forced himself on her. Anurag Kashyap's summoning has come after Payal met Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and state governor in the last two days. The Mumbai Police has summoned Anurag to appear before them on Thursday at 11 am.

Payal has been demanding for the arrest of Anurag and had recently said that Mumbai Police is not investigating the matter in a speedy manner despite registering an FIR, just because he is an 'influential person'.

Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap (in file photo) asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh. pic.twitter.com/JLnlgO6Pzb — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Ramdas Athawale, too, had backed Payal and warned that if no strict action was taken by Mumbai Police, his party would start protesting in a week's time. The actress, along with Athawale, met the state governor on Tuesday and discussed the matter. She also asked for Y-level security claiming her life is under threat.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap had termed the allegations as baseless. In a series of tweets, the filmmaker wrote, "It took so long to silence me. It’s okay. In an attempt to silence me, you ended up lying so much that you have dragged other women despite being a woman yourself. Maintain some decorum, madam. I just want to say that whatever your accusations are, they are baseless." While speaking about the allegations, Payal Ghosh even dragged Richa Chadha, and Mahie Gill's names in the matter.

