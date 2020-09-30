  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anurag Kashyap asked to appear before Mumbai Police after Payal Ghosh's sexual misconduct allegations

Anurag Kashyap's summoning has come after Payal Ghosh met Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and state governor over the last two days.
25605 reads Mumbai Updated: September 30, 2020 12:22 pm
Anurag Kashyap summoned in Me Too Case. Anurag Kashyap asked to appear before Mumbai Police after Payal Ghosh's sexual misconduct allegations.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Days after levelling sexual misconduct allegations against Anurag Kashyap, the Mumbai Police has now summoned the filmmaker to appear before them. Payal Ghosh had taken to Twitter to recall the incident which took place seven years ago and tweeted that Anurag had forced himself on her.  Anurag Kashyap's summoning has come after Payal met Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and state governor in the last two days. The Mumbai Police has summoned Anurag to appear before them on Thursday at 11 am. 

Payal has been demanding for the arrest of Anurag and had recently said that Mumbai Police is not investigating the matter in a speedy manner despite registering an FIR, just because he is an 'influential person'.  

Ramdas Athawale, too, had backed Payal and warned that if no strict action was taken by Mumbai Police, his party would start protesting in a week's time. The actress, along with Athawale, met the state governor on Tuesday and discussed the matter. She also asked for Y-level security claiming her life is under threat.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap had termed the allegations as baseless. In a series of tweets, the filmmaker wrote, "It took so long to silence me. It’s okay. In an attempt to silence me, you ended up lying so much that you have dragged other women despite being a woman yourself. Maintain some decorum, madam. I just want to say that whatever your accusations are, they are baseless." While speaking about the allegations, Payal Ghosh even dragged Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill's names in the matter. 

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh threatens to go on hunger strike if no action is taken against Anurag Kashyap: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Anonymous 1 hour ago

My eyes hurt when i see mumbai police !

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement