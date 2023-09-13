Anurag Kashyap: Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui made people 'uncomfortable'

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most influential filmmakers in Bollywood. In his long career, he has always been vocal on issues faced by the industry. The director also frequently works with newcomers and explores subjects in his stories that Bollywood wouldn't even touch with a bargepole. Recently, Kashyap talked about Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's 2021 film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Anurag Kashyap talks about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

In a conversation with Puja Talwar, Kashyap was asked about making gender-appropriate casting in films and shows. He said that the audience also needs to be receptive as they did not watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He said, "They got uncomfortable watching that film." Kashyap then praised both the film and Vaani Kapoor's performance in it. "It's such a great film. I love Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and I think Vaani Kapoor's performance is one of the finest that I saw in that film. It really was a very good film", he added.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and follows the story of a guy falling in love with a trans woman.

Anurag Kashyap on not working with stars

In the same interview, Kashyap was asked why he does not work with the stars. He said, “Though I came here to make films, there was a time when I succumbed to it (the habit of chasing stars). Everybody was telling me, ‘Without stars you are doing this… imagine what you will do with stars’. That’s when the tide turns the other way and the slide starts.”

Workwise, he was recently seen acting alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ila Arun, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the crime drama Haddi. The film was released on September 7 and met with positive reviews. Kashyap's directorial venture Kennedy had its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead. Apart from this, he also has several films as an actor in the pipeline. This includes the Tamil language film Leo starring Thalapathi Vijay.

