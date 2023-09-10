Anurag Kashyap believes Haddi co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui is 'misjudged, misconstrued person'; here's why

Haddi featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is set in the backdrop of the murky aspects of Gurgaon and Noida. The movie tells the story of a transgender individual and also features Ila Arun in a significant role. Anurag Kashyap, who has previously directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui in movies such as Raman Raghav 2.0 and Gangs of Wasseypur, has now acted alongside Nawazuddin in his recent film Haddi. The filmmaker also revealed how the actor is often “misjudged and misconstrued."

Anurag Kashyap reveals Nawazuddin Siddiqui is often 'misjudged and misconstrued'

During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Anurag Kashyap spoke about his recent film Haddi and also mentioned Nawazuddin Siddiqui saying that the actor is often ‘misjudged and misconstrued’.

The filmmaker said, “He’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) also an extremely misjudged and misconstrued person. Also because of whatever it is the world sees you for many things. He is a guy who doesn’t defend himself, he always stays silent. He never… he rarely stands up to something, out of love or whatever reasons it is or out of awkwardness. But when he does, it really makes a difference but most often than not, he does not. But I know him really well inside out so I have a very special place for him in my heart.” Anurag also mentioned that it’s “always great working with him.”

Anurag Kashyap recalls meeting Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap spoke about his first meeting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said, “The first time I met him I actually did not even notice him. Really in the sense, I met him because some friends of mine told me there's an actor who is leaving town which is Rajpal Yadav. Toh hum log unko rok ne gaye the and Nawaz bhi unme se ek tha. Phir mein Rajpal ko rok ke Shool (1999) mein role diya tha and Nawaz ko bhi Shool mein role mil gaya tha ek waiter ka. Tab itna notice nehi kiya tha, chhota sa role kiya tha paise k liye (talking about Nawazuddin).”

The filmmaker further added, “Nawazuddin ko pehli bar dhyan diya tha Black Friday (2004) k shoot k time. Jab ab camera k through kisiko dekhte hai like director tab maine pehli bar dhayan diya tha 'kaun hai yeh?' His presence was so strong. So that was the first time I really noticed him. Since then it's been non-stop.”

About Haddi

In addition to Nawazuddin and Anurag, the cast of Haddi also includes Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sridhar Dubey, Vipin Sharma, Rajesh Kumar and Saharsh Shukla. The film was released on September 7 on ZEE5 and has been garnering immense praise and love from both the audience and critics.

