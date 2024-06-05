Anurag Kashyap blames Shah Rukh Khan’s fans for not making movie with superstar; 'I am very scared…’

Anurag Kashyap is a filmmaker with a different vision who makes movies on bold subjects that often stand out. The director has given us some of the most remarkable movies in his career.

The director never hesitates to speak his heart out, and in a recent interview, he blamed Shah Rukh Khan and his huge fan base for never collaborating with him. The Bombay Velvet director admitted that it is impossible to make a film with the Swades actor now. Scroll down to read why.

Anurag Kashyap on being scared to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking to Humans of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap revealed that, despite admiring Shah Rukh Khan and his work, he could not collaborate with the actor. He admitted that in the beginning, SRK would work with everyone but it is impossible to make a film with him now.

Anurag added that he aspired to make a film with SRK once and also likes him a lot, but now he is very "scared" of the actor’s fans. “In this day and age of social media, I am terrified by the fanbases big stars have. Actors get typecast because of fans, and the fans want the same things from them again and again. If that doesn’t happen, fans reject it, so even actors get apprehensive about trying new things.”

Anurag further stated that he is someone who will make the film he wants and not just cater to the fans; hence, he is scared to work with SRK. Kashyap added that the repercussions or consequences of making such a film with the Pathaan star can cost him a lot. “So it’s not in my capacity to cater to SRK’s aura or enigma. If his film Fan had worked, I could have said that I too have the courage to work with him,” concluded the director.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, he is all geared up to share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. The father-daughter duo will be seen in King. This will also mark the big-screen debut of the star kid who made her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

