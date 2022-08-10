Anurag Kashyap on boycott culture in Bollywood: Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput still trends every day

Anurag Kashyap is one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood. His films have often found a way straight into the hearts of the fans. Well, apart from making some hit films, the filmmaker is also known for speaking his heart out. He has never shied away from expressing what he feels. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the director who is coming up with Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu opened up about his film not having any takers when it is remotely based on politics and religion.

Anurag Kashyap said that today if he has to make a Black Friday or a Gangs Of Wasseypur, he cannot make it because he has tried to write a lot of scripts but there are no takers for a lot of films which are remotely about politics or religion. He questioned, “If there are no brave voices to back even braver vision, how does one make films in the country? There are just no takers, so how do you make them? How do you make a film if you have to say something in today’s day and age?”

Talking about the boycott culture, Anurag Kashyap revealed that there are hashtags that are turned into social media weapons against the film industry. He said that justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has snowballed into a social and political movement which still occasionally dominates the internet and calls for boycott of Bollywood films.

Anurag further added that people in the country are now living, and breathing the “boycott culture”, where someone’s relevance is directly proportional to their entry in the hashtag. “We are living in very strange times. Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput still trends every day. These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted. It is not just one side, it is happening across. Everyone is being boycotted: political parties, Indian cricket team, everyone. This country now has a boycott culture. if you are not being boycotted, then you don’t matter,” Anurag says.

Meanwhile, Dobaara is a cutthroat cliffhanger, extremely edgy at its core, and has a vibe that can leave you breathless. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

ALSO READ: Dobaaraa: Anurag Kashyap's directorial starring Taapsee Pannu to be the opening night film at IFFM 2022