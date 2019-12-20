Anurag Kashyap on #CAA: Emergency is here again
Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap claimed on Thursday that India was witnessing Emergency rule once again.
On Wednesday night, Uttar Pradesh, DGP OP Singh tweeted: "'Sec 144' is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children."
Anurag Kashyap on Thursday replied to the tweet saying: "Emergency is here again.."
Emergency is here again.. https://t.co/IYEKErm78R
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 19, 2019
The filmmaker in a separate tweet confirmed that he would participate in the protests against the CAA.
Comments
Even I agree has he read CAA. Even Muslim clerics support the bill.
Even I agree has he read CAA. Even Muslim clerics support the bill.
Has he read the CAA? He should concentrate on making watchable films.
modiji is doing great job for India .I support caa.bharat mata ki jai
Add new comment