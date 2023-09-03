Anurag Kashyap calls Alia Bhatt ‘best performer'; says he can’t afford to work with her

From her acting debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year, to making her debut in Hollywood with Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt has come a long way. The new mommy is currently having the time of her life, enjoying her big win at the 69th National Films Awards as the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Among the many B-town stars who wished her for winning the coveted award was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. However, the filmmaker thinks that he cannot ask Alia to work with him.

Anurag Kashyap says he cannot afford to work with Alia Bhatt

During an interview with Zoom Entertainment, the Gangs of Wasseypur director called the Gully Boy actress Alia Bhatt one of the best performers in the country. He said that he always contacts her when he likes her work but stays silent when he doesn’t like what she has done.

The director further said that since he makes low-budget films, he cannot afford to work with actors like Alia Bhatt. The director said, “I think Alia is one of the best performers in the country, and I always reach out to her after watching her work. But I keep quiet when I don’t like something she’s done. I would love to (work with her) if it doesn’t affect the budget and the dynamics of my film, but it also has to come from the other side.”

Anurag knows when to back out

Furthermore, the filmmaker said that if any actor hesitates to work with him, he immediately backs out. “I don’t believe in wishful thinking. I don’t chase actors more than once. If they tell me to make adjustments to the script, I do it, but mostly, their hesitation is enough to get me to back out. Because if their heart isn’t in it, you can tell immediately on the screen,” he added.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

After her commendable performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022, Alia had given back-to-back hits. In the same year, she came up with the Telugu film RRR, followed by Darlings and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. This year, she was seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and made her international debut with the American film Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

