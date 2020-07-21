Anurag Kashyap calls Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview 'scary'; Says 'I do not know this new Kangana'

In a series of tweets, Anurag Kashyap added that while Kangana Ranaut was a good friend of his at one point in time, he does not know this 'new' Kangana.

Anurag Kashyap has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on 's recent explosive interview in a series of tweets. The 'Queen' actress had spoken her mind on Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise as well as accused and Aditya Chopra of 'systematically sabotaging' the late actor's career. While she was at it, Kangana also took digs at , and Swara Bhasker calling the latter two 'B grade actresses'. Reacting to this, Anurag called Kangana's interview 'scary'.

The filmmaker said that if the actress' close family and friends cannot see what she is doing, then Kangana probably does not have anyone by her side. Tweeting in Hindi, Anurag also added that while Kangana was a good friend of his at one point in time, he does not know this 'new' Kangana.

He tweeted, “I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is just after the release of Manikarnika,” sharing an old clip of Kangana's video clip at Mumbai airport.

Success और ताक़त का नशा हर किसीको बराबर बहकाता है , चाहे वो insider हो या outsider। “मुझसे सीखिए , मेरे जैसा बनिए”, यह बात मैंने २०१५ से पहले उसके मुँह से कभी नहीं सुनी। और तब से अब तक बात यहाँ आ पहुँची है कि जो मेरे साथ नहीं है वो सब मतलबी और चापलूस हैं। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Anurag also added that power of fame and success equally affects everyone, be it an outsider or insider. He said that before 2015 he had never heard Kangana say things like, "Learn from me, be like me," and since then to now, everyone who does not side with Kangana is mean and a sycophant.

He went on to write, “The one who abuses all her directors, who sits in the edit and cuts the roles of all the co-stars. With whom any of her old directors, who used to admire Kangana, shy away from working with her. This power which Kangana feels has earned, to suppress others...”

“By not showing the mirror to that Kangana, you are finishing her by making her sit on your head. I have nothing more to say. What the hell is she doing? She is talking nonsense. All will end here. And since I adored her a lot, I am not able to tolerate this Kangana. Others may speak or remain silent..."

उसे कंगना को आइना ना दिखा के और उसे सर पे चढ़ा के, आप उसी को खतम कर रहें हैं । मुझे और कुछ नहीं कहना है। क्या बकवास कर रही है ? और कुछ भी बेसिरपैर बोल रही है। इन सब का अंत यहीं होगा । और चूँकि मैं उसे बहुत मानता हूँ और यह कंगना मुझसे बर्दाश्त नहीं हो रही है। बाक़ी बोलें ना बोलें — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

मैं बोलूँगा @KanganaTeam ।बहुत हो गया। और अगर यह तुम्हारे घर वालों को भी नहीं दिखता और तुम्हारे दोस्तों को भी नहीं दिखता तो फिर एक ही सच है की हर कोई तुम्हारा इस्तेमाल कर रहा है और तुम्हारा अपना आज कोई नहीं है । बाक़ी तुम्हारी मर्ज़ी, मुझे जो गाली बकनी है बको । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Anurag concluded by addressing Kangana and said, "The rest is your wish, whatever you want to abuse me, keep going."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×