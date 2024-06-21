Anurag Kashyap calls out celebrity chef charging Rs 2 lakh per day for strange healthy food; asks, 'khana hai ya bird feed?'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is a prominent personality in Bollywood. Kashyap, who has been contributing to Hindi cinema for several years, has garnered global recognition for his work in recent times. Apart from projects, Kashyap grabs eyeballs for his unfiltered opinions that often turn into headlines.

Anurag Kashyap recently spoke about the most ridiculous story he witnessed on a set.

Anurag Kashyap talks about celebrity chefs and actors' lifestyle

In a new interview with YouTuber Janice Sequeira, Anurag Kashyap shared that an actor has a chef who charges Rs 2 lakh a day to cook 'healthy' meals for him.

"Somebody has a chef who charges Rs 2 lakh per day to make this strange healthy food. Jo dekh ke lagta tha 'ye khana hai...ye to bird feed hai' (I would feel, 'is this food or birdfeed')?" Kashyap said.

While showing his hand gestures, the filmmaker added, "Itna chhota sa aata tha (It was so small in portion size)."

Anurag Kashyap further stressed that the actor had a "health problem" and enacted him saying, "Main sirf yahi khata hoon. Mere itni allergies hain (I only eat this. I have a lot of allergies)."

Anurag Kashyap recalls an actor demanding a burger from a five-star hotel

Anurag Kashyap also remembered an incident of shooting in a remote area during which an actor made his driver travel to a five-star hotel to get a special burger. Kashyap added that the actor wanted a specific grain burger with vegan ingredients in it and refused to eat food otherwise.

Advertisement

The driver had to travel three hours back and forth in the car to deliver the burger to the actor, the filmmaker recalled.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

Anurag Kashyap is best known for movies like the Gangs of Wasseypur series, Gulaal, Black Friday, Manmarziyaan, and Kennedy. Kashyap got his big break in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 film, Satya, in which he worked as a co-dialogue writer.

Apart from being the director, Anurag Kashyap is also a producer and an actor. Kashyap has produced movies like Saand Ki Aankh, Udaan, and Shaitaan.

He has showcased his acting skills in Luck By Chance, AK vs AK, Kuttey, and Haddi.

His series, Bad Cop, will start premiering on Disney+ Hotstar from today. (June 21).

ALSO READ: What does Anurag Kashyap’s Mumbai abode look like? WATCH video to get a free-wheeling house tour