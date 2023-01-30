Anurag Kashyap calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘man with the strongest spine’ after watching Pathaan; Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan have been breaking box-office records ever since the film has been released. Be it Shah Rukh’s chiseled abs, Deepika’s sexy moves or John’s stunts, everything about this film has paved the way straight into the hearts of his fans. Well, with the videos and pictures that are coming out of several theatres, it is evident that fans are having a blast watching this film. Even Bollywood celebrities have been posting good words about it on their social media. But now, popular director Anurag Kashyap in an interview with Mid Day has spoken about SRK and his recent release Pathaan.

Talking about the craze amongst fans for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan, Anurag Kashyap said that people are coming back to the cinema and dancing on screen. He added that people are euphoric about the movie and this euphoria is beautiful which was missing. “This euphoria is also a socio-political euphoria, it is like making a statement,” added Anurag. "The man with the strongest spine, the most resilience and integrity who has kept quiet through everything, he has spoken. He has spoken onscreen with his work. It is beautiful. He spoke loudly on screen. I understand what he teaches, ‘Speak with your work, and don't talk unnecessarily'. He is who he is and you can see why," added Anurag.

Anurag Kashyap reviews Pathaan

Anurag Kashyap, who has entertained us with some amazing Bollywood movies was here to watch Pathaan on the first day. As he was coming out after watching the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer, paparazzi caught hold of him and asked him about the film. Anurag started by saying, “yaar dekho Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar kabhi laga nahi hai to hum to usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur khatarnaak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai, mujhe nahi lagta hai unhone is tarah ka action pehle kabhi try kiya hai.” When paps asked him about the songs, the director replied, “Film me ek song hai ek baad me aata hai par khatarnaak action hai. John aur Shah Rukh ka action bahut khatarnaak hai.” When asked if it is different from other romantic films of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag said, “Ye us tarah ki film nahi hai. Ye bilkul alag film hai. Ye War aur Tiger us zone ki film hai. Shah Rukh ko is tarah ki film karte hue pehli baar dekha. Par kya body banaya hai unhone, khatarnaak banayi hai.”

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu. He also has Jawan with Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. The film is helmed by Atlee. Both films are slated to release this year.