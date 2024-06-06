Anurag Kashyap criticizes Bollywood for imitating ‘pan-India trend’; 'all follow a formula and copy each other'

Director and actor Anurag Kashyap is known for sharing his candid opinions about the film industry. Recently, Kashyap opened up on how Hindi cinema has become fixated on landing into the crore club, often at the expense of creativity in filmmaking.

Anurag Kashyap talks about real problem of Hindi film industry

The filmmaker highlighted the impact of commercial success on creativity, stating that he had often observed that success could be more destructive than beneficial. He mentioned that when Sairat earned Rs. 100 crore, he told his friend Nagraj Manjule that this marked the end of Marathi cinema. He explained that from now on, people would be more focused on earning Rs 100 crore rather than telling stories.

He also said, “The problem with our Hindi film industry is that they now want to earn Rs 500 to 800 crore, not make films. For that, you have to first dumb down your films, and sacrifice your story. And it’s not like it is an original voice; all follow a formula and copy each other. Now everyone is imitating the pan-India trend. If you watch 10 pan-India films, all will look the same. This never benefits the health of the industry as the films then start to bomb in huge numbers. One or two will work, then everyone will copy, and then everything will flop.”

Anurag Kashyap on whopping ticket cost

In the same interview, Anurag Kashyap was questioned about why theaters are struggling to do good business, Anurag responded by saying that going to the movies has become unaffordable. He mentioned that abroad, a film will be played even if there is only one person in the theater. He added that in contrast, theaters in India cancel the show if they don’t meet a certain number of viewers.

Anurag Kashyap on the work front

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up to direct a highly anticipated thriller featuring a stellar cast! Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra will headline the film, supported by an impressive ensemble including Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Ankush Gedam, Sapna Pabbi, Jaimini Pathak, Ghanshyam Garg, and Nagesh Bhonsle.

