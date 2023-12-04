Anurag Kashyap DEFENDS Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; says 'People in this country get easily offended with films'

The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has garnered a wave of reactions on social media after the release. Even though the Sandeep Reddy Banga film continues to shatter box office records, many have expressed their concern over the film's content and termed it as 'misogynistic'. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap defended Animal as he has given his reaction to the film in a recent interview.

Anurag Kashyap back Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

During a conversation with News18 Showsha, Anurag Kashyap said that he has yet to watch Animal as he just returned from the Marrakech International Film Festival but added that he is aware of the conversations happening online.

Defending Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Anurag said, "Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended with films. They get offended with my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat."

The filmmaker, who had earlier directed Ranbir in Bombay Velvet, added that the same outrage had occurred when Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh was released in theatres in 2019.

Anurag said, "This discussion happened during Kabir Singh too. Filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to and represent what they want to. We can criticise, argue and disagree with them."

He further added that he would call Sandeep once he sees Animal as he does not want to get into social media chatter.

Meanwhile, the cast of the film also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and others. Animal was released on December 1, 2023.

