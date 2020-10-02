Anurag Kashyap denies allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh after being grilled by police for 8 hours: Report

After Payal Ghosh complained to the Mumbai Police about alleged sexual misconduct against Anurag Kashyap, the filmmaker was questioned yesterday by the Mumbai Police. Amid this, a news channel report claimed that Anurag denied all charges and apparently mentioned never meeting Payal at his Versova house.

Over the past few weeks, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been in the headlines due to the alleged sexual misconduct accusations made by Payal Ghosh against him. The actress went ahead and tweeted allegations of sexual misconduct against Anurag last month and claimed that the filmmaker forced himself upon her. Amid this, she went ahead and complained to the Mumbai Police after which Anurag was called for questioning yesterday. After being questioned for reportedly 8 hours, a news channel's report claims that Anurag has denied all charges levelled against him.

As per CNN News 18's report, Anurag Kashyap has reportedly denied all allegations to Mumbai Police after being questioned for 8 hours on Thursday. The filmmaker also reportedly told the cops that he has never met Payal at his Versova residence as alleged by her. Further, as per the CNN News 18 report, the filmmaker has apparently told the cops that he only knew her in a professional capacity. However, he reportedly mentioned that he has not kept in touch with her over the years. It was also reported by the news channel that the filmmaker was also quizzed about the messages passed on by Payal to Mumbai Police.

To note, Payal had alleged that the filmmaker forced himself upon her and post that, she was asked by the NCW chief to file a written complaint to them. The actress recently met up with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in connection with her complaint. The minister supported the actress and demanded justice for her. Further, Payal even met up Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and asked for Y+ security citing a threat to her life.

After Payal had levelled allegations against Anurag, the filmmaker took to social media to deny all of it. He called the allegations 'baseless and malicious' in a statement that was released on his social media via his lawyer. Several actresses like Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Mahie Gill and more backed Anurag and released a statement regarding the same after Payal's allegations.

Also Read|After Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap, Payal Ghosh thanks them; Says 'Let's hope justice prevails'

Credits :CNN News 18

Share your comment ×