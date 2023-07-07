Anurag Kashyap drops videos of fans going gaga over Baahubali in Switzerland; Calls SS Rajamouli a ‘rockstar'

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati enjoy a massive fan base even today. Not only in India, but the films have managed to win hearts on a global level. Earlier today, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to social media and shared four videos from Switzerland. He recently visited Neuchatel, Switzerland, and realized that the popularity of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali is still strong and alive there. Fans passionately chanted 'Baahubali' during the screenings at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival, and Kashyap shared videos to highlight this enthusiasm. He lauded filmmaker SS Rajamouli and went on to call him a true rockstar.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali fever takes over Switzerland

Anurag jetted off recently to attend Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF). During his time at the festival, the ace director watched SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali and was amazed by the film's lasting fandom even years after its release. He was all praise for Rajamouli. In the videos shared by him on Instagram, fans are heard excitedly shouting the film's title at each screening of Baahubali.

Along with the videos, Anurag wrote, "In Neuchatel at @nifffestival, their all-time favorite film is @ssrajamouli ‘s “Bahubali” .. at every single screening, at all cinemas, before the film during the play of the ads, someone in the crowd always screams “Baaaahubaaali “ and the rest of the crowd follows. The first time I thought it was a one-off and then it happened the second time. After this I recorded the crowd screaming Bahubali at all screenings I went to. Here are four of those videos. Such is the love for Rajamouli and his film. The head of the festival told me that if he actually ever came here, the audience will die of ecstasy. He is a true rock star at genre / fantastic festivals. Here is your SSR. The four videos." Have a look:

All about the epic blockbuster Baahubali

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali is a two-part fictional period drama. The first installment was released in 2015, with the second installment following two years later. It was a box office hit and received international acclaim, putting regional cinema on the map.

