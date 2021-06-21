Anurag Kashyap explains his reaction if Aaliyah gets pregnant: ‘Whatever choices you make, I will accept it’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap runs a YouTube channel, and recently, Aaliyah interviewed her dad seeking answers on some significant topics.

Aaliyah Kashyap on Father’s Day featured her dad, Anurag Kashyap on her YouTube channel. In the video, Aaliyah can be seen asking Anurag questions sent by the fans. One of the questions was “What he thinks of her boyfriend Shane Gregoire?” The filmmaker answered, “I like Shane. I like your choice in friends and your choice in boys. Shane is very good. He is very spiritual, very calm, he has a lot of qualities that men of 40 don’t have, in terms of being there in difficult situations.”

Anurag Kashyap answered all the awkward questions right from whether he likes Shane or not to his reaction if Aaliyah gets pregnant. On several occasions, Aaliyah has called Anurag when she was drunk. Anurag answered the question as to how would he react if his daughter called him while drunk. He said, “You have done that a lot. Every time, you have dialled me from a cupboard… You have sat inside a cupboard and talked to me. In the party, you have made me say hi to all your friends and talk to everyone, and you have made everyone say dialogues from Gangs of Wasseypur.” She added, “I didn’t make everyone, they wanted to! But yeah, I have done that because he is quite fun to talk to when you are drunk”.

Take a look at Aaliyah Kashyap’s YouTube Video-

Aaliyah asked an intriguing question, which was how he would react if she told him that she was pregnant. “I will ask you, ‘Are you sure you want this?’ And whatever you choose to do, I will always go with it, you know that,” he said. On being prodded further, he added, “I will accept it. Whatever choices you make, I will accept it. I would absolutely tell you that there is a price to pay for it but at the end of it, I will still be there”.

The ‘Black Friday’ director was also asked if he is okay with girls hanging out with their male friends, to which he answered, “I think it’s okay, everything is fine. I think a lot of these questions come from our parents’ reaction to kids. But I think parents need to understand that they come from an India that does not exist anymore. It’s in their heads and in small towns, still there, but we were much more repressed than our kids are. Our kids are much more expressive and they will communicate, and I think we need to stop imposing ourselves on them.”

Share your comment ×