Anurag Kashyap expresses regret over not collaborating with Sushant Singh Rajput despite his request

Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol recently hit the headlines after the latter reacted to Kashyap’s allegations about his behaviour on sets of their 2009 film Dev D. In 2020, Anurag said that working with Abhay Deol in Dev D was ‘painfully difficult’ as he wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the ‘mainstream benefits’. Abhay recently slammed the filmmaker, calling him a ‘liar and a toxic person’. Now in a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap has said that he feels pangs of guilt about what he said about Abhay Deol. He also expressed his regret over ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput’s request to collaborate three weeks before his death.

Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020, Anurag Kashyap had revealed that he had refused to speak with the actor about a project as SSR had ghosted him in the past. Now, in a recent interview with Showsha, Anurag Kashyap addressed his differences with Abhay as well as Sushant. He said that it has taken him 1.5 years of sickness to realize many things. “I was so reactive; I would say things. I would say things out of anger, out of reaction, to things I felt perturbed by. It took me time to realise that I’m shouting, I’m shouting in a room full of people shouting. Nobody’s listening to each other, not just to me. That’s what social media has become. And I stepped back. I said, ‘Why am I reacting to this? What is bothering me?'” said Anurag.

He further said that a lot has changed and he has realized that he doesn’t need to say everything. As for the spat with Abhay, Anurag said that he spoke about his experiences with the actor that happened 13 years ago. He realized that he didn’t need to say it publicly.