Anurag Kashyap feels the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has left the haters ‘naked’: It is manufactured

Pathaan as we have always said is not just a film but an emotion that has touched the hearts of many. Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the silver screens after almost 4 years and for the fans, it is nothing less than a celebration. Well, Pathaan has not only been breaking box office records but it has also been garnering praise from many celebrities from Bollywood. One of the names who has stood in support of this film is Anurag Kashyap . In a recent interview with Indian Express, the director opened up about the manufactured hate Pathaan has been receiving and how that cannot stand in front of people’s love.

Talking to the entertainment portal, Anurag Kashyap said that the success of Pathaan feels sweet, and is a reminder that people will always step out for anticipated films. “The success of Pathaan is not just important but it has exposed the desperation with which these trolls were at it. Even after all the numbers, some people are at it, trying to find a reason to run it down. They have become completely naked,” the filmmaker shares. “They are so desperate, trying to say all kinds of things like, ‘Don’t watch, this has misinformation’ but you know what, they are all ‘nange’ (naked) now. People came out with love and a lot of it. But they want to create this misinformation. It is just manufactured,” adds the filmmaker.

Anurag Kashyap reviews Pathaan

Anurag Kashyap saw Pathaan on the first day of its release itself. As he was coming out after watching the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer, paparazzi caught hold of him and asked him about the film. Anurag started by saying, “yaar dekho Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar kabhi laga nahi hai to hum to usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur khatarnaak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai, mujhe nahi lagta hai unhone is tarah ka action pehle kabhi try kiya hai.” When paps asked him about the songs, the director replied, “Film me ek song hai ek baad me aata hai par khatarnaak action hai. John aur Shah Rukh ka action bahut khatarnaak hai.” When asked if it is different from other romantic films of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag said, “Ye us tarah ki film nahi hai. Ye bilkul alag film hai. Ye War aur Tiger us zone ki film hai. Shah Rukh ko is tarah ki film karte hue pehli baar dekha. Par kya body banaya hai unhone, khatarnaak banayi hai.”