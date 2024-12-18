Anurag Kashyap gets emotional and adorably fixes daughter Aaliyah's dupatta as she signs marriage documents with Shane Gregoire: WATCH
In a video from Anurag, Kashyap was seen getting emotional as his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap completed the legal formalities for her marriage.
.Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap married Shane Gregoire in a star-studded wedding ceremony and its pictures and videos went viral. Recently, a new video from their wedding surfaced where an emotional Anurag was seen fixing his daughter's dupatta as she completed the legal formalities of her marriage.
The heartwarming video captured an intimate moment where Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane completed the legal formalities for their wedding surrounded by their close family members. The bride looked elegant in a traditional white ethnic outfit paired with a red dupatta on her head.
Take a look:
Her groom embraced Indian style at the occasion with a coordinated red and white ethnic kurta, perfectly complementing his wife. The ceremony took place in the presence of close family, as the couple got legally married in a simple manner.
But the video's highlight was Anurag Kashyap's who as a father got emotional witnessing the proceedings. The filmmaker, known for his bold and outspoken nature shared a tender moment with his 23-year-old daughter as he lovingly tried to fix her red dupatta as she completed the formalities.
The sweet gesture reflected their adorable father-daughter bond and soon received the attention of fans and followers, who were impressed with it. One user wrote, "Hard Part of a father's life." Another fan penned "Father's love" with a red heart emoticon.
For those unaware, Aaliyah Kashyap, a popular social media personality who met Shane Gregoire through a dating app. The couple dated for a while and got engaged in 2023 before tying the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai last week.
