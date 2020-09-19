Anurag Kashyap: Govt wants distraction from issues & focus on B-town; Justice for Sushant is now drug scandal

Anurag Kashyap spoke up about how Bollywood has come under the scanner in recent times after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. He claimed that the government is focusing on Bollywood to distract people from real issues like COVID, Unemployment and border problems.

Amid the case investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput, the entire Bollywood has come under scanner as the Narcotics Control Bureau discovered some drug links after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest. Amid this, several people spoke about the drug nexus in Bollywood and accused many stars of using them. Amid this, Anurag Kashyap has spoken about how Bollywood has come under the scanner suddenly and is apparently being used as a distraction by the government amid real issues like COVID-19, unemployment, Border crisis and more.

In a chat with Faye D'Souza, Anurag was quizzed about whether Bollywood is being targetted or being used as a distraction. He replied and said that initially it was being used. He alleged that what happened with Sushant is unfortunate and that everything that was built around his death went out of hand. He claimed that the government got a welcome distraction in his demise but said that it went out of their hand. He alleged that they started with 'who murdered Sushant Singh Rajput' and then connected his death with Disha Salian and tried to build a narrative around. He asked 'where has the distraction gone now?'

Further, he said that Justice for Sushant is now a drug scandal. He said that it has become justice for Kangana now and distraction keeps shifting. While talking about Sushant's family, he said that the same family was earlier saying that Kangana was serving her own purpose. He claimed that now, their lawyer has disappeared. The filmmaker questioned why are people not talking about the real issues. Further, he claimed that government wants distraction for people from real questions like the economy, unemployment, border issues, COVID-19 and more. He claimed that they just want to focus on Bollywood.

What is this narrative being built? Why is no one questioning it? Why is everyone parroting it? Where are the real questions? This is the narrative being built. Anurag Kashyap

He quipped, "If you are not asking for justice for Sushant, you are a traitor in this country. How? If you are not saying Rhea is the woman to be blamed, you are a traitor. You're a desh drohi. What is this narrative being built? Why is no one questioning it? Why is everyone parroting it? Where are the real questions? This is the narrative being built." He said that the purpose of NCB is to stop the distribution of drugs and not go after somebody who is using small amounts for personal consumption. He further alleged that all government departments like ED, NCB and more are serving the government's purpose of either distraction or suppressing dissent.

The filmmaker has been voicing his opinion on his Twitter handle about several issues related to the economy. Recently, he even exchanged a few tweets with where he asked the actress to go fight on the border of China. The actress also responded back to him and a debate ensued on Twitter.

