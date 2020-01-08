Anurag Kashyap hails Deepika Padukone for coming in solidarity with JNU; Says ‘It wasn’t a publicity stunt’

As Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit is being touted as a publicity stunt, Anurag Kashyap came out in her support and cleared for the actress. Here’s what he said.

landed in hot waters after she visited Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University to mark her attendance in the ongoing protest against the violent attack on the students and teachers there. For the uninitiated, masked goons had attacked the renowned institution on January 5 and left several students injured. While it sparked outrage among the people across the country, several celebrities have come out in support of the JNU students and have been protesting against the violent attack. However, with Deepika coming in solidarity with JNU, the social media was divided about her stand on the present scenario.

While many have lauded Deepika for joining the protest, there is a section of the society which called it a mere publicity stunt for her upcoming movie Chhapaak. However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been in awe of the Padmaavat actress for her bold move, came out in her support and stated that Deepika’s JNU visit sends out a strong message. Talking about the pictures where Deepika was seen with folded hands with JNU president IC Ghosh, Kashyap emphasised it was not just a message of coming out in solidarity, but also about ‘I feel your pain’.

Furthermore, the Manmarziyaan director asserted that while many people in the industry don’t speak out because of the fear. “There is a definite fear in the atmosphere in the country and Deepika negated that fear. Her doing that has given so much courage across to everyone that we don’t need to fear anymore,” Anurag added.

This isn’t all. The filmmaker also clarified that Deepika’s visit isn’t a publicity stunt for Chhapaak promotions as she as a lot more at stake with the movie. To note, Deepika has ventured into production with this Meghna Gulzar directorial. “For an actor, it can be a publicity stunt, if an actor is going somewhere for just mileage. But Deepika is not just an actor in the film who has got her salary. She has a lot more at stake there and this is anything but a publicity stunt,” Anurag was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, the Saand Ki Aankh director also urged people to watch Deepika’s Chhapaak. Also starring Vikrant Massey in the lead, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020

