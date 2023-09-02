Anurag Kashyap has THIS to say about Katrina Kaif; calls Ranbir Kapoor a 'fantastic actor' but...

Anurag Kashyap is a maverick filmmaker in Bollywood. Throughout his career, he has given chances to a lot of newcomers. He also backs several independent voices by producing their projects. So far, only once he has worked with A-listers; it was in the 2015 period crime drama film Bombay Velvet starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Anurag Kashyap talks about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kashyap was asked who is a marketing genius in Bollywood. In response, he said: "An actor I have not worked with but (who is) very good with marketing, I have heard from everyone who has worked with her is Katrina (Kaif)."

During the course of the same rapid-fire, he was asked about Ranbir Kapoor's strengths. The filmmaker called Kapoor a "fantastic actor." But, he stated: "Sometimes I don't know wo kis basis pe kya choices karta hai (I don't know on what basis he makes his choices). But he is a terrific actor and regardless of his films work or don't work, he will always be there. He's just a terrific actor. There's nothing he can't do."

Anurag Kashyap reveals Gangs of Wasseypur was taken off cinemas

Recently, Kashyap was asked if he feels his films don't resonate with Indian audiences. In response, he said that Bollywood is dominated by box office and stars. "Even theater owners don’t give space (in the north). Today, people talk highly about Gangs of Wasseypur, but it was taken off cinemas in nine days because a big film like Ek Tha Tiger was coming. It wasn’t the decision of a star or a producer, it was the decision of the theatres. If that film had done a business of Rs 26 cr in nine days, it would have done more if it got space." Kashyap stated that the lack of theaters in India is the main cause behind it.

Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts on June 22 and August 8, 2012, respectively. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger was released theatrically on August 15.

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin on coping with divorce from Anurag Kashyap: ‘Hurts to know about other person’s relationship’