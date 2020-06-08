Anurag Kashyap hilariously trying to copy daughter Aaliya's dance steps in a VIDEO is worth a watch
In current times, the social media platform TikTok has become quite popular not only among common people but also among celebs. Most of the time, we get to see our beloved celebrities indulging in funny banters or dancing to iconic songs in videos that are being shared on this popular platform. Be it Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s hilarious banter with her husband or be it David Warner and his wife’s amazing dance steps, these videos always grab our attention.
The latest celeb to draw everyone's attention on TikTok is none other than Anurag Kashyap himself. The filmmaker is accompanied by his daughter Aaliya who helps him in recording a hilarious but cute video that is worth a glimpse. As we can see, Anurag is seen copying his daughter’s dance steps in the same which is way too funny! Clad in a gingham print shirt and track pants, the Choked director is stealing all the limelight here, courtesy the efforts of his talented daughter.
Check out the video below:
This video of anuragkashyap72 dancing with his daughter on #Tiktok is just too cute to not be shared on Twitter :) #AnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/gn9bnUfUmI
— Ashni Dhaor (DhaorAshni) June 8, 2020
On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap has been currently winning accolades post the release of his latest movie Choked featuring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The demonetization drama has been released in a popular streaming platform a few days back and has been receiving tremendous response from the audience. The filmmaker is currently gearing up for a few more projects the details of which will be revealed soon.
