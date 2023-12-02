Anurag Kashyap is 'gullible'; Mukesh Chhabra opens up on his fallout with director

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most interesting and maverick filmmakers of Bollywood. Throughout his career, he has championed independent voices and has worked with newcomers. Mukesh Chhabra handled the casting of several of Kashyap's films. However, the two had a fallout later on. In a recent interview, Chhabra spoke about it.

Mukesh Chhabra spoke about Anurag Kashyap

In an interview with The Lallantop, Mukesh Chhabra spoke about his fallout with director Anurag Kashyap. He said, “It’s okay now. That man doesn’t realise how much he is loved." Chhabra stated that Kashyap thought he never took his side in casting decisions.

"He is kaan ka kacha (gullible), he always thinks that I cast my favourites, and never support the actors that he likes. And people talk, he believes them. He’s like a child; he’s emotional; we’ve fought over such things. We storm out in anger and refuse to talk for days, and then one of us will call the other up. If you’ve been with someone for so many years, it’s difficult to sever ties,” Chhabra added.

Mukesh Chhabra says he learned about casting 'in a way' from Anurag Kashyap

In the same interview, Chhabra credited Kashyap and said: “In a way, whatever I’ve learned about casting has come from him. Nobody supports new talent like he does." The casting director also shared his views on Kashyap's 2015 period crime drama Bombay Velvet starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. He suggested that Kashyap should not work with stars, instead, "he should make stars."

Workwise, Kashyap's directorial venture Kennedy had its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone and follows the story of a rogue cop. He has also worked as an actor in films like Haddi and Leo. Kashyap's earlier directorial venture was Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat failed to work at the box office.

