Anurag Kashyap knew Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Richa Chadha would 'really go far' for THIS reason

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most influential and maverick filmmakers in Bollywood. His first film Paanch was stuck with the censor board and was never released. Post that, his second directorial venture Black Friday was also delayed for a few years. Kashyap got mainstream success with his two-part crime film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Anurag Kashyap on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Richa Chadha

In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Kashyap was asked who were the actors about whom he had a feeling that they would become successful. He said, "Gangs of Wasseypur was like...after...I had the feeling that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would really go far. Then it went from there, and Richa Chadha." When asked about the qualities he saw in them, he said they are "terrific actors" with "a lot of screen presence." Kashyap explained that people have a certain view of beauty. But the camera sees people differently and actors like Nawaz have a very strong screen presence. Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts in 2012 and met with universal acclaim. The film turned out to be a success and catapulted its cast to fame.

Anurag Kashyap says people questioned his morality after watching his films

In the same interview, Brocha says that the films of Kashyap that weren't released finally found their way through piracy. He said that when That Girl In Yellow Boots was released, people questioned his morality and character. “They used to question my morality and my character after watching my films. At that time, the critics used to be like, 'What kind of a guy is this?' when Yellow Boots came out,” he added.

Kashyap was last seen acting alongside Nawazuddin in the crime drama Haddi. The film was helmed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma and was released on OTT on September 7. His directorial venture Kennedy had its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. He will be also acting in the Tamil film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

