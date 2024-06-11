Anurag Kashyap labels Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'honest'; calls out 'hypocrisy' of people who 'criticised, cancelled' Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was a blockbuster at the box office and as much as it was praised, it also received a similar amount of criticism for its glorification of gore violence, and misogyny. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now jumped in Vanga’s defense and has called out the hypocrisy of people slamming his movie.

Anurag Kashyap defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

While speaking to Zoom recently, the Gangs of Wasseypur director admitted that he likes Vanga and has no problem with him. “Unlike a lot of people in the industry who pretend to be someone they are not, he is honest. The former kind, I think, is even more toxic. But Vanga is an honest man,” Anurag said adding he doesn’t like anything more than honesty.

Anurag claims that ‘impactful’ Animal made the action sequences shown in previous movies seem fake. He believes, “It changed so many things in terms of real action scenes, and it was an adult film of three and a half hours.” Addressing the same, Kashyap said that his film Bombay Velvet suffered a lot due to its run-time being chopped off vehemently by CBFC.

“I should have been stubborn like Sandeep and fought back to keep my version. You can argue with his creative vision, and he gives space to argue. But what do we do in general? We only attack and cancel people. We don’t discuss or debate,” Anurag said.

Anurag further added that he can understand people pointing out the bad things in Animal but why no one talked about the good things. He felt everybody was ‘isolating and attacking’ Sandeep instead of having a conversation with him.

Anurag Kashyap lambasts people criticizing Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The Black Friday director in the same conversation called out the hypocrisy of “people who criticized Animal, abused and canceled the film, and then went and watched it, despite knowing what it’s about, and then double-cancelled it.”

Anurag questioned why everybody was only attacking Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal and not other people associated with the project. “Also, the film is called ‘Animal,’ not ‘human being.’ Sometimes I feel we have become overly woke. We just form opinions and accuse people,” Kashyap signed off.

