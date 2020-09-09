Anurag Kashyap makes chats with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager public: Feels horrible but can’t keep it back

Sharing his chats with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, Anurag Kashyap explained that he did not work with the late actor for his 'own reasons'.

Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter on Wednesday morning as he broke his silence and voiced support for Rhea Chakraborty. The filmmaker also made his WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager which took place three weeks before the actor's demise.

Anurag began by tweeted in support of Rhea and said, "Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him? how do you what was he going through? are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better."

He added, “And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him . And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far. Republic doesn’t inform our opinion."

Sharing his chats, the director explained that he did not work with Sushant for his 'own reasons'. "I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons.." In the messages, Sushant's manager asked Anurag to keep him in mind while casting for his next film. To this he replied, "He is too problematic man."

Further, Anurag tweeted, "Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th . It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family . As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want."

