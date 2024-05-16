Anurag Kashyap on his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's marriage; 'Budget of that is equivalent of my low-budget movies'

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to get married to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire in 2025. The couple got engaged in 2023 and recently when the filmmaker became a part of his daughter's podcast, he revealed that her wedding's budget is equivalent to the budget of his film.

Responding to Aaliyah's complaint that he delayed her podcast episode for the sake of his film's shoot, Anurag said that he has a big-budget wedding coming up for which he needs to work hard.

Anurag Kashyap on his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding

Anurag Kashyap is known for making low-budget hard-hitting films which have helped him carve his niche. As he recently became a part of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's podcast, she started by complaining about how he was supposed to shoot for the episode 3 weeks back but delayed it.

Responding to her complaint, Anurag said that he had a 'lot of work' and a shoot to start in two days. When Aaliyah asked him if that was more important than his daughter, he said that has a wedding coming up for which he has to work hard. "Somebody's getting married and the budget of that is equivalent of my low-budget movies," he said with a smile on his face.

Responding to Anurag's statement, Aaliyah said that it’s okay because she is his only daughter and he can make an exception. "You are lucky you don’t have more children so you don’t have to do this again and again. I am your only child so it’s one and done. So it’s fine. It's once in a lifetime thing," she said.

Anurag also added that he's happy as long as his daughter is happy.

Anurag Kashyap calls himself 'terrible parent'

During the podcast, Anurag opened up about how he thinks of himself as a parent and said that he has been a 'terrible father'. While talking about parenting, Kashyap said that he has been more like a friend to his daughter than a father which she missed.

He added, "Your mother has actually been your mom and you are what you are because of her," to which Aaliyah Kashyap added that she has been her mom and even dad for a couple of years while mentioning that she thinks both her parents had an impact on who she is today.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

Anurag Kashyap made his debut in Bollywood as a director with the critically acclaimed film Black Friday. Later, he made films like No Smoking, Dev D, and Gangs of Wasseypur which brought him fame. In 2023, his two films Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and Kennedy were released.

