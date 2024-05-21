Anurag Kashyap onboards Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi for his next

Rumors were rife that Anurag Kashyap was cooking something and it’s now confirmed. The filmmaker has reacted to a media report and asserted that he has a much bigger and extended cast than what was reported in the news. The untitled thriller is set to be led by Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra who previously shared screen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Love Hostel production.

Details about Anurag Kashyap’s next

The project, which is reportedly being adapted from an unpublished book of Anurag Kashyap and three more writers, will also star Rocket Boys actress Saba Azad, Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi, British actress Sapna Pabbi, Bengali star Riddhi Sen, Jhund actor Ankush Gedam, Hotel Mumbai fame Nagesh Bhonsle, Mumbai Diaries’ actor Jaimini Pathak and veteran theatre artist Ghanshyam Garg among others.

Interestingly, this will also mark the Bollywood debut of popular Malayalam actor Joju George who is known for films like Iratta, Nayattu, and Churuli. Here’s Anurag’s and Sapna’s stories confirming the same:

Here are the details yet to be confirmed by the makers

Several media reports suggest that the movie is going to be a powerful thriller inspired by a real-life event. While Nikhil Dwivedi will bankroll this project, Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee will handle scriptwriting. A News18 report even suggested that the movie’s filming was kickstarted on May 14 in Mumbai and will wrap up by June 2024. The movie is eyeing a release by the end of this year.

Anticipation mounts as two of the finest writers have reportedly weaved this ensemble. Sudip Sharma is best known for penning movies like NH10, Udta Punjab, Paatal Lok, and Kohrra, whereas Abhishek Banerjee showed his magic of pen in Anushka Sharma’s 2018 horror flick Pari.

On Bobby Deol’s work front

After his memorable stint in Animal, Bobby hasn’t looked back and has his kitty full. After wrapping up his two south films, the 55-year-old is currently rolling for Aryan Khan’s debut series Stardom, and Kunal Kohli’s Desi Sherlock. He will then also be seen in Abbas-Mustan’s thriller Penthouse.

Anurag on the other hand last directed the Sunny Leone-starrer Kennedy which screened at Cannes last year.

