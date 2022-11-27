Anurag Kashyap opens up about his battle with depression; REVEALS he went to rehab, had a heart attack

Anurag Kashyap is set to release his ambitious romantic drama Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat. The movie, which features Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles, recently had its world premiere in the 19th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival. The movie, which is produced by Anurag Kashyap's home banner Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023. Meanwhile, in a recent interview given to Indian Express, Anurag opened up about his battle with depression.

In his chat with Indian Express, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he went into a dark phase in his personal life after the shooting of his film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat was delayed due to the lockdown, and his web series Tandav got into trouble. According to the filmmaker, he completely went into a shell after this, which eventually prompted him to leave Twitter. Later, Anurag Kashyap had to go to rehab thrice. Meanwhile, his health also went downhill, and the director suffered a heart attack.

"I didn't know how to deal with it. Then slowly, I crawled back. I am myself now. But I still went on making films. I made Dobaara. Unlike other people, I don't have the luxury to sit and wait. I don't do massive projects which can sustain my people, my team," said Anurag Kashyap in the interview.

Anurag Kashyap about his daughter getting attacked on Twitter

In the interview, Anurag Kashyap also opened up about how his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got anxiety attacks after she got massively trolled and received rape threats on Twitter. "I went off Twitter because my daughter was getting trolled, getting rape threats. And she started getting anxiety attacks. So I went off Twitter in August 2019, and went to Portugal," said the filmmaker. Later, he started the shooting of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat in London, and later came back to India after the Jamia Millia issue happened. However, Anurag Kashyap added that this period and the making of the film also helped him in figuring out his dynamics with his daughter Aaliyah, a lot.

