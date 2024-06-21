Anurag Kashyap opens up about his issue with Abhay Deol; says if truth comes out actor 'will have no face to show'

Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol worked together in the 2009 film Dev D which is one of the most memorable films of their career. However, since the film was released they haven't been on talking terms.

While Anurag called out Abhay in the past for his unreasonable demands, the actor called the filmmaker toxic. Now Dev D director has again spoken up about his issues with the actor and has said that if he reveals the truth, Deol won't be able to show his face.

Anurag Kashyap says he can't share the truth related to his problems with Abhay Deol

During a recent conversation with Janice Sequeira, Anurag Kashyap, who is currently busy promoting his latest OTT project Bad Cop was asked about why he is having trouble maintaining his relationships. He was asked the question by giving an example of his problematic relationships with actors like Abhay Deol and Pankaj Jha.

Answering the question, he said that he's not bad at maintaining relationships. Talking about Abhay first he said that they hadn't met and talked to each other since the shoot of Dev D because he didn’t even come for promotions. "If he wants to call me toxic, fine, it’s his side of the story," he said while adding that he can't speak the truth because if it comes out the actor 'will not have a face to show.'

"There is too much truth in there that Abhay will also not have the courage to talk about. And I will not talk about it because it will make him look like s**t," said Anurag Kashyap.

Advertisement

Anurag calls his problems with Pankaj Jha a 'misunderstanding'

Calling the problems between him and Pankaj Jha a misunderstanding, Anurag Kashyap said that he doesn't remember anything. He added that the last I remember is that he joined Osho Ashram and was not into acting but painting. "I wanted him for the role (in Gangs of Wasseypur), he disappeared, he was busy and I was running on a very tight budget and I had to get someone," he said pointing towards the casting of Pankaj Tripathi in a role earlier offered to Jha.

He also mentioned that perhaps he is upset because Pankaj Tripathi became famous after playing that role. "Why is he upset after 14 years? he should've been upset at that time, no?" asked Kashyap.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Jha had clarified sometime back that he didn't talk about Kashyap and Tripathi in his statements. During a chat with Indian Express, he said he never mentioned their name and one can listen to all of his interviews. "This is very childish thing to do. Why will I go talk all this to anybody?" he added.

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap's work front

On the acting front, Anurag Kashyap was recently seen in the Tamil film Maharaja alongside Vijay Sethupathi. His OTT project Bad Cop was released on June 20. As a director, he is currently working on an upcoming thriller. The film will feature Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Joju George among others in the lead.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap recalls his daughter Aaliyah 'hated' Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; says THIS