Anurag Kashyap plans to direct Haddi co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a movie; 'He will definitely not...'

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Anurag Kashyap were last seen in the film Haddi which is based on the life of a transgender. In the film, Zeeshan plays the love interest of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character, adding a bit of warmth to an otherwise tough and violent film. Recently, Zeeshan revealed that Anurag Kashyap was impressed by his audition tape for the film No One Killed Jessica and had promised to cast him in a proper film. In an interview now, the filmmaker revealed why he hasn't worked with Ayyub yet and expressed his desire to direct him.

During a recent interview with PTI, Anurag Kashyap was asked why hasn’t he worked with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayuub yet, to which the filmmaker replied, “It should have happened by now. It will happen soon. I have to have something worthy of him (Zeeshan)."

Kashyap added, "I don't want to cast him like how everyone does. There was a book once. We wanted to make that.”

Zeeshan who had accompanied the filmmaker, shared an interesting anecdote about their first meeting during the wrap party of the film No One Killed Jessica. He said, “So what had happened was that Anurag was making a short film and Anmol Ahuja (casting director) had shown him my No One Killed Jessica audition. When I was introduced to him (Anurag Kashyap) he hugged me and went gaga. He said, ‘Yaar, you are such a great actor. You should wait, I will write something for you. Do your next with me’.”

He further recalled and added, “I was like now Anurag Kashyap is going to write something for me. He was the guy who inspired people like us to come to Mumbai. I have made it. This was 13 years ago and now we are sitting here.”

Speaking about Zeeshan, and adding to the same conversation, Anurag Kashyap said, “And this guy is also different. When you say this to an actor, that person will keep reminding you. He is not like that. He has self-respect, he won't pester you, which, sometimes, is important.”

Talking about the possible role Zeeshan would play in an Anurag Kashyap directorial, the filmmaker added, “And if I do a film with him, he will definitely not play an idealistic or moralistic guy in that."

Haddi was released on September 7 on ZEE5 and has been garnering immense praise and love from both the audience and critics.

