Anurag Kashyap praises Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in The Buckingham Murders; calls it 'best'

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-anticipated movie, The Buckingham Murders, created quite a sensation at the BFI London Film Festival. It received a resounding standing ovation and left everyone buzzing with excitement. The film has also been chosen as the opening feature for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. This development has set the entire B-town abuzz, sparking fervent discussions and heightened anticipation. Today, renowned director Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram to laud Kareena's performance. Continue reading to discover what he had to say.

Anurag Kashyap lauds Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outstanding performance

On October 26, Anurag Kashyap turned to his Instagram stories to applaud Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in her forthcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. He praised it as her most exceptional work to date in this film that delves into themes of loss, grief, and murder. He wrote, "#KareenaKapoorKhan's best performance ever in this moody film about loss and grief and murder by @hansalmehta".

Hansal Mehta, in response, shared the Gangs of Wasseypur director's story on his Instagram with three red heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor also re-shared Hansal's post with a rainbow emoji.

About The Buckingham Murders

Recently, the Jab We Met actress unveiled a movie poster featuring herself in a distressed state, battling it out with the authorities who are trying to hold her back. This film also marks Kareena's debut as a producer and is set in London and tells the story of Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop and a single mom. The plot revolves around Bhamra who has been through a tough time, losing her child in a shooting incident. This movie is inspired by Kate Winslet's act in Mare of Easttown, but a sharp-eyed Redditor pointed out that the poster also gives off some serious Sean Penn vibes from Mystic River. Sean Penn's character in that flick was also a single parent, a cop, who had lost his own daughter.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Regarding Kareena Kapoor's professional endeavors, her most recent Netflix release, Jaane Jaan, received significant praise from both critics and fans. Her upcoming projects appear promising, with The Crew and Singham Again on the horizon.

