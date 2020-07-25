Anurag Kashyap questions Kangana Ranaut about Teju after her team clarifies about rejecting Saand Ki Aankh

The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut took a new turn after the latter’s team dismissed the filmmaker’s claims and clarified that she didn’t meet him for Saand Ki Aankh.

Anurag Kashyap and ’s war of words doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. In fact, their battle of words is taking an ugly turn by the day. The tussle, which started post Kangana’s fierce comments on nepotism and some fellow artists during one of her recent interviews, has taken a new turn after Anurag Kashyap claimed that the Queen actress had rejected the offer to be a part of Saand Ki Aankh as she had to play the role of an elderly woman.

Kangana’s team has rubbished the filmmaker's claims and asserted that she dropped out of consideration and even suggested Saand Ki Aankh makers to hire senior actors for the movie. “She suggested they hire senior actors, hiring young actors will be the same prejudice against elderly women d film intends to fight.. she sacrificed a good a script but their desperation ruined an opportunity of a good film about grandparents and senior actresses lost out on work who need to be seen by audiences in a new light, shame on these jokers for spreading lies,” her team tweeted.

Launching another attack on the Panga actress about the same, Anurag Kashyap took a jibe at her questioning her about her apparent directorial debut Teju wherein she was supposed to play the role of an 80 year old woman. To recall, Kangana had announced the movie in 2017, however, the movie was later put on the backburner and was, reportedly, shelved later.

Replying to the tweet shared by Kangana’s team clarifying about not rejecting Saand Ki Aankh, Anurag wrote, “True I wasn’t at the narration.. but why when my director did not get back to you in two weeks on your suggestion then why was this project announced forcing the director in a panic attack. And when did this film come and go? Just asking about Teju.”

Well, looks like Anurag is not willing to capitulate to Kangana’s sharp words.

