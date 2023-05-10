Anurag Kashyap reacts after Mamta Banerjee bans The Kerala Story in West Bengal: 'You agree with the film...'

Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani starrer The Kerala Story was released in theatres on May 5. Directed by Sudipto Sen and backed by Vipul Shah, the film faced major backlash in several states. After the screening was stopped in Tamil Nadu recently, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on May 8, banned the screening of the film in the state. Her decision has taken social media by storm. Amid the controversy, director Anurag Kashyap dropped a cryptic note on Tuesday as he shared his thoughts on the ban.

Anurag Kashyap reacts to banning of The Kerala Story in West Bengal

Mamta Banerjee recently directed the state chief secretary to ensure the film is removed from theatres in West Bengal. She said that the decision was taken to ‘maintain peace in Bengal’ and prevent violence. Reacting to the ban indirectly, Anurag tweeted, "You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong." He added, "You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called Afwaah. Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight."

Anurag shared his tweets with a quote that read, "I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it."

The trailer of The Kerala Story was criticised after it claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Later, the makers changed it from being the ‘story of 32,000 women’ to that of 3 women. Several petitions were filed against the film, but the Kerala High Court refused to stay the release.

Earlier, veteran actress Shabana Azmi slammed people and stood in support of The Kerala Story. She tweeted, "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority."

