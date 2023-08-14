Anurag Kashyap reacts funnily on being asked about his involvement in planning Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane's wedding

In a recent conversation, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has directed films like Manmarziyaan and Psycho Raman 2.0, shared his views about daughter Aaliyah’s engagement with her partner Shane Gregoire. At the same time, he shared his excitement for the India release of Kennedy, his recent work.

Anurag Kashyap on daughter’s engagement

In a recent conversation with IndiaToday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is well known for directing a cinematic masterpiece such as Gangs of Wasseypur, was asked about his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement. To this he said, “They got engaged on their own when I was at Cannes. Like he proposed and she accepted. It was an engagement party she threw for her friends. I was so happy to be invited. Because (it was) largely a kids' affair."

Moreover, when the director of Dev D was asked about her daughter’s wedding, he said, “As far as the wedding is concerned, they will decide on a date and let me know. My job is to work harder and finally deliver a box office hit to throw a grand wedding (laughs)."

Anurag Kashyap on his upcoming release Kennedy

Anurag Kashyap is nowadays busy promoting his recent work Kennedy which featured Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film is said to be a dark thriller and is set during the times of the pandemic. Kennedy is all set to release on August 25 on ZEE5.

Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement

In May, Aaliyah Kashyap announced the news of her engagement with Shane Gregoire, her boyfriend. And in order to celebrate the good news with her friends and family, Aaliyah hosted a party in Mumbai city where starkids like Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others were present.

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of Bollywood filmmaker Anyrag Kashyap and film-editor Aarti Bajaj who has edited critically acclaimed films such as Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

As of now, the wedding date of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire is unknown, so stay tuned to get the latest updates!