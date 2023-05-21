Anurag Kashyap REACTS to daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement; Jokes about wedding preps like every dad ever

On Saturday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement to her longtime beau, Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah shared the good news on Instagram by dropping two pictures. Earlier today, her dad Anurag, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, reacted to his daughter's engagement news. He joked that he will have to make several film remakes to throw a ‘wedding soirée’ for Aaliyah.

Anurag Kashyap drops a quirky post after his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announces her engagement

Anurag took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself sitting in a room with his friends. The filmmaker is busy looking at his phone while dressed in an all-black outfit. Along with the picture, he shared how Aaliyah 'threw a total curveball' in the middle of his Cannes Film Festival journey. He wrote, "@cinemakasam is pissed off saying ,”yahan to phone chhod do !!” . Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau , my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his daughter commented, "LOL". Bhumi Pednekar congratulated him while actress Vedika Pinto dropped laughing emojis.

Aaliyah, in her engagement pictures, was seen flaunting her diamond ring. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Soooooo this happened!!!!! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Meanwhile, Anurag's film Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. He is at Cannes 2023 for the premiere of his film.

